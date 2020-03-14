BJP complains against YSRCP’s ‘excesses’

T

14 March 2020 07:41 IST

Party leaders urge Election Observer to hold re-election for seats where there is no contest

Complaints of ‘high-handedness’ and physical assault by activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party were made to the Chittoor district Election Observer Siddharth Jain here on Friday.

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by its State general secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy met Mr. Jain at the MCT office and submitted a representation stating how the candidates of the BJP and its ally the Jana Sena were physically assaulted, their nomination papers torn and their four-wheelers and motorcycles menacingly attacked by unruly mobs.

Two incidents

The party mentioned two incidents – in Sodam and Thottambedu mandals of the district – in which their members were manhandled. The party also lodged complaints on a section of officials for playing second fiddle to the ruling party and staying indifferent to the goings-on right in front of their eyes. Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded that the results on seats declared ‘without contest’ be stalled and re-election held so as to undo the damage.

Former MLA ‘insulted’

Similarly, members of the YSR Congress Party allegedly insulted former legislator M. Sugunamma when she tried to reach the Tirupati municipal corporation office building.

The ruling party activists allegedly closed down the gates, barred candidates of rival parties from entering the premises, leave alone file their nominations, it was alleged.

Ms. Sugunamma had to return home fuming.

‘Candidate chased’

A BJP candidate was also chased away when he came to file nominations, even as policemen and election officials allegedly preferred to look the other way.