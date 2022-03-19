BJP committed to uplift of Rayalaseema, says Somu Veerraju

State govt. failed to rehabilitate flood victims, say party leaders at Rayalaseema Ranabheri

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju has reiterated that the party is committed to removing the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region by completing the pending irrigation projects, his party’s prime goal.

The BJP State chief was addressing a public gathering at “Rayalaseema Ranabheri” here on Saturday. He said that though the Rayalaseema region was endowed with red sanders, cement, and mining wealth, the natural wealth was caught in the clutches of the mafia, run by political leaders.

“The BJP aims to divert the natural wealth for the development of the State,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju deplored that though there were about 110 hamlets that suffered inundation by the Somasila project, the victims were yet to receive their compensation and rehabilitation. “Though 27 lakh hectares required irrigation facility, only seven lakh hectares have been getting water,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying even after the devastation of villages under the Annamayya Project in Rajampeta division due to floods last year, he (Jagan) had done nothing for their rehabilitation so far. The minor irrigation sector remained neglected in the State, he said.

BJP national General Secretary Vinodh Thawde said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had spent ₹6 lakh crore in three years and half of the funds, he alleged, were utilised for the personal interests of Mr. Jagan. The BJP would go for a CBI inquiry into the misappropriation of funds received through the Centre, he said.

Former Minister M. Adinarayana Reddy said that though the family members of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy were involved in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the YSRCP leaders had blamed the Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, and other leaders like B.Tech Ravi and himself. “With the CBI findings, it's now clear to the people who are the culprits,” he said.

BJP State affairs in-charge Sunil Deodar said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had backstabbed the people of Rayalaseema with false promises. He said the BJP was opposed to the statue of Tippu Sultan in Kadapa and would demand the removal of the name of Jinnah for the tower at Guntur.

Party MPs Sujana Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh, former minister D. Purandeshwari, party leaders from Rayalaseema and south coastal districts and Jana Sena leader Sunkara Srinivas also spoke.