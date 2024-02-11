BJP committed to ‘Antyodaya’ and ‘Ekatmata Manavtavad’, asserts party’s A.P. president Purandeswari

February 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D. Purandeswari has said that her party has been committed to the guiding principles of ‘Antyodaya’ and ‘Ekatmata Manavtavad’ (integral humanism) through its decades-long journey that began with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

“The party is indebted to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for conceptualising ‘Ekatmata Manavtavad’, which remains the core of its ideology,” Ms. Purandeswari said while paying tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at a programme organised by the BJP here on the occasion of his death anniversary on February 11.

Ms. Purandeswari said the party became stronger over the years, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it earned global recognition. The BJP was identified with schemes, whereas the other national parties that had been at the helm before 2014 were synonymous with scams, she said.

Economic turnaround

Mr. Modi brought about a dramatic economic turnaround for India among the comity of nations. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was another statesman, without whose mention the story of the BJP would be incomplete. While this was so, the Congress-led UPA rule was replete with scams. Vote-bank politics was the order of the day then, whereas the Modi government delivered welfare schemes on a saturation basis, she observed.

Ms. Purandeswari further said that the inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) increased from $300 billion to $596 billion after the BJP took over the reins. Due priority was given for the uplift of the poor, while simultaneous efforts were made to achieve all-round development. The results were impressive, she added.

“The rise of India as the world’s third largest economy is a testament to the Modi government’s vision and commitment to transforming the country into a force to reckon with,” Ms. Purandeswari said.

BJP NTR district president A. Sriram, chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji, and Krishna district president G. Raja Babu were present.