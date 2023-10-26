BJP chooses to remain silent on electoral alliances in Andhra Pradesh till December

October 26, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have apparently firmed up their joint political action plan, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to make up its mind on alliances for the general elections in 2024.

Though the JSP claims that its alliance with the BJP-led NDA is intact, the saffron party has chosen not to respond to its “pre-election manoeuvres” till date, nor is it inclined to do so till December as its main focus is on the Assembly elections in five States — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, sources in the BJP say.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the five States will go to the polls on different days from November 7 to 30, and counting of votes will be on December 3.

“The BJP leadership has communicated to the Andhra Pradesh leaders to remain silent on alliances till December,” says a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the BJP has a reason to remain silent. Positive outcome in the Assembly elections will increase its “bargaining power” in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP has set itself a target to improve its vote share in Andhra Pradesh, apart from winning a few Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

As such, the BJP has decided to focus its attention and spend its energies on about 10 Lok Sabha and 25 Assembly constituencies in the State, irrespective of alliances, if any. “The election results will give an edge to the party to put forth its demand before the alliance partners,” the BJP leader adds.

Secondly, it is expected that both the BJP and JSP will grow synergistically, which will not be the scenario if the TDP is roped in.

However, the arrangement seems to have not worked well. There are hardly any joint agitations by the BJP-JSP combine on public issues, says a former BJP legislator.

