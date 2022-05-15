BJP chief to visit Rajahmundry on June 5
Nadda will address partymen from coastal A.P.
BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday said that the party’s national president J.P. Nadda would address the cadres from coastal Andhra Pradesh at Arts College here on June 5.
At a Zilla Mahashakthi Kendras meeting here, Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Nadda would address a gathering of 16,000 key partymen expected to attend the meeting. He directed the Zilla Mahashakthi Kendras to prepare for the crucial event in the city.
