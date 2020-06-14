BJP: Centre’s handling of pandemic draws praise

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 June 2020 23:48 IST

Party leaders release pamphlet on the achievements of Modi govt. in one year

The adept handling of the situation, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, by the Narendra Modi government has won all round appreciation of the people, said MLC P.V.N. Madhav and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

The BJP leaders released a pamphlet brought out on the achievements of the Modi government in one year at the party office here on Sunday.

BJP Parliamentary district president M. Ravindra, State secretary Sagi Kasiviswanadha Raju and State executive member S.V.S. Prakash Reddy and party leaders K.V.S.N. Prasad, Danesh and Sankar Rao were present. The party workers would visit homes of people at the booth-level and distribute the pamphlets, while observing the social distance norms and wearing masks.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Mr. Madhav said that the loans being extended to MSMEs without collateral security, Kisan credit cards, e-marketing facility for farmers, MGNREGS job cards to migrant workers, and concessions being extended to SCs,STs under various schemes were helping people in the time of the financial crisis due to the pandemic.

He alleged that both the TDP government in the past and the present YSRCP government were renaming Central welfare schemes and passing them off as their own schemes.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said there was a danger of COVID-19 spreading rapidly due to lack of social distancing norms at wine shops. Replying to a query, he said while there was nothing wrong in arresting any person accused in a scam, the procedural lapses in the arrest of former Minister K. Atchannaidu were glaring.

The problems in the supply of sand, calls for a review of the sand policy by the Chief Minister and the Minister for Mines, he added.