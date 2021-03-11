BJP candidate, six others held for distributing cash

Police arrested BJP candidate Palivela Raju and six of his followers and seized ₹37,000 in cash from them that they were allegedly distributing to voters in the 7th ward in Ramachandrapuram municipality late Tuesday. Mr. Raju is contesting from the 7th Ward.

“BJP contestant Palivela Raju and six others have been found distributing cash to voters in a building during the raid conducted on the midnight of Tuesday. Cash worth ₹37,000 has been seized from them during the raid,” Ramachandrapuram Circle Inspector V. Srinivas said.

Police said they conducted the raid based on a tip-off from locals.

“Cases have been registered for violating the Model Code of Conduct of the elections and an investigation is on. The seven persons have been arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday,” said Mr. Srinivas.