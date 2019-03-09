BJP calls for special revision of electoral rolls in State

The BJP has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to undertake a special revision of the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh expeditiously on the basis of extensive field inquiries in view of the alleged systematic subversion of the system in the State.

In a memorandum to the ECI, party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, State party affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan and MLC P.V.N. Madhav alleged that with the active connivance of persons in high position in the government, confidential and secure data of the voters had been leaked to the TDP.

Data theft

The data theft put the people at risk and gave undue advantage to the ruling party, which, they alleged, had gained illegitimate access to Aadhaar numbers, bank accounts and photographs of the voters from the master database of the ECI. This apart, the TDP obtained data pertaining to social mapping and political preferences of the voters through government-sponsored surveys, they charged.

“These allegations have a significant basis in the investigations carried out by the Telangana police. The ECI should initiate corrective steps, besides taking appropriate action against the concerned for attempting to vitiate the electoral process,” the memorandum stated.

The BJP leaders complained that after acquiring the data, the names of voters who had shown preference to the opposition parties in the government surveys had been deleted as a preordained conspiracy.

‘Bogus voters’

A large number of “non-genuine and bogus voters” had been added to the electoral rolls in collusion with the State government officials involved in the preparation of the rolls, they alleged. Complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer in the State did not yield any result, they added.

Around 18 lakh votes had been removed from the lists and a similar number added till January 2019, almost matching the number prevalent in the year 2014, the BJP leaders charged.

The removal of votes was done after the Smart Pulse Survey conducted by the State government in 2016. “Kadapa Assembly constituency is the worst- affected. More than two lakh votes have been deleted in Vijayawada city itself,” they said.

Dig at Naidu

The BJP delegation also accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of publicly threatening the party leaders that people would beat them up.

Accusing the State police of being biased in favour of the TDP, the BJP leaders said the DGP and a few other top officials should be kept out of the loop if the elections were to be conducted in a free and fair manner.

The BJP leaders further alleged that information pertaining to the bank accounts of people had been leaked to the private companies working for the TDP with a view to making “direct bribe transfer.”