 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

BJP cadres rejoice over Maharashtra electoral victory

Published - November 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders and workers celebrating their party’s win in the Maharashtra elections, in Tirupati on Saturday.

BJP leaders and workers celebrating their party’s win in the Maharashtra elections, in Tirupati on Saturday.

Leaders and cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejoiced on the streets of Tirupati by bursting crackers to celebrate the electoral victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra on Saturday.

As the results started pouring in, the party workers led by State executive member B. Chandra Reddy and district cultural wing coordinator Gundala Gopinath Reddy cut a cake and shared it with the public.

Mr. Chandra Reddy said that the results proved that voters once again reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he had the support of citizens from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, cutting across regional and linguistic barriers.

Leaders of the party’s frontal organisations like students wing, women’s wing and minorities’ wing also joined the celebrations.

Published - November 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.