BJP cadres rejoice over Maharashtra electoral victory

Leaders and cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejoiced on the streets of Tirupati by bursting crackers to celebrate the electoral victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra on Saturday.

As the results started pouring in, the party workers led by State executive member B. Chandra Reddy and district cultural wing coordinator Gundala Gopinath Reddy cut a cake and shared it with the public.

Mr. Chandra Reddy said that the results proved that voters once again reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he had the support of citizens from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, cutting across regional and linguistic barriers.

Leaders of the party’s frontal organisations like students wing, women’s wing and minorities’ wing also joined the celebrations.