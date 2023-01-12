ADVERTISEMENT

BJP cadres protest against hike in rents of TTD cottages

January 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

With photo by K.V.S. Giri

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP workers protesting against the steep hike in rents of TTD cottages, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

VIJAYAWADA

BJP workers staged a demonstration at the NTR District Collectorate here on Thursday in protest against the steep rise in the rents of cottages of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in response to a call given by the party’s State president Somu Veerraju.

The protest was led by BJP district president B. Sriram, who expressed regret that the TTD was exploiting the devotees who come from far-off places to have darshan of the Lord of the Seven Hills by jacking up the rents of cottages in various categories.

Apparently, the TTD did not spare a thought to the immense hardship caused to the devotees by the high rents of the different types of accommodation provided by it when finding a cottage was itself a big challenge for them. The TTD should roll back the hike in rents to levels that were affordable to the common devotees, he demanded.

