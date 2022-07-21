BJP cadres in A.P. celebrate Murmu’s election as President

They distributed sweets and burst crackers at party State office in Vijayawada

BJP activists celebrating after NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu takes a lead during counting of votes, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

VIJAYAWADA

The BJP celebrated the victory of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election, at the State party office here on Thursday. Leaders and activists burst crackers, distributed sweets and danced to drum beats.

Holding Ms. Murmu’s photographs, the party activists shouted slogans in her support.

Party leaders B. Siva Narayana, Sk. Baji, A. Sriram and others hailed Ms. Murmu’s election to the country’s highest Constitutional post as a giant leap towards the empowerment of the tribal communities and women in general.

Ms. Murmu scored a decisive victory over the UPA candidate Yashwant Singh, who was a former Union Minister and had quite a long stint in the BJP.