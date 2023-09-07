BJP cadres gather soil from villages for ‘My Land - My Country’ programme

September 07, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

:

Bharatiya Janata Party’s State general secretary Garapati Tapana Chowdary said that ‘My Land - My Country’ programme was aimed at bringing unity among people and creating awareness among youngsters about India’s rich heritage and culture.

Along with BJP’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, he has been collecting soil and raw rice from people in various villages of Srikakulam and Gara mandals. The collected soil and raw rice would be used for the development of Amrit Vanam in New Delhi, he told The Hindu.

The programme would continue till October 13 with the support of volunteers, farmers and women who would be involved in various activities including planting of saplings and conducting cultural programmes depicting the great Indian history.

BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the volunteers and BJP activists would carry the soil and raw rice in specially designed pots to New Delhi.

The programme in-charge Challa Venkateswara Rao, IT wing in-charge Ravada Purushottam and others were present.

