BJP cadre in Srikakulam celebrate party’s victory in Haryana elections

Published - October 08, 2024 08:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders celebrating the party’s victory in Haryana elections in Srikakulam on Tuesday (October 8). | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday said that the party’s hat-trick victory in Haryana proved that people would continue to support the party as they had lost faith in the Opposition parties. The party cadre organized a victory rally in Srikakulam after the party won elections in Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people used to talk about anti-incumbency factory and it was proved wrong again with concerted efforts of BJP which could win the hearts of backward classes of the State. He hoped that the party would register spectacular victories across India if one nation-one election concept materialized in future.

BJJP senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Attada Ravi Babji, OBC Morcha president Golivi Karunakar, BJYM leaders Bure Narendra Chakravarthi and Gujjala Raju Venkat were present.

