BJP brings ‘Badvel versus Pulivendula’ to poll campaign

KADAPA

17 October 2021 23:54 IST

‘The YSRCP must tell voters what it has done for the constituency’

Ahead of the Badvel by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is highlighting the ‘lack of development’ in the constituency, contrasting it with the ‘VIP constituency’ of Pulivendula represented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Badvel has always been tagged as underdeveloped and backward. The YSRCP government should tell the voters what it has done for the constituency so far,” said the BJP State president Somu Veerraju while campaigning for the party candidate P. Suresh on Sunday.

Saying that Pulivendula stood for development on all fronts, he wondered as to why Badvel was still reckoned for the lack of it. He insisted that the development whatsoever witnessed in the constituency was a result of the funds sanctioned by the Centre.

Central funds

“From national highways to the distribution of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS), it is the Central government that spends for the projects. However, the YSRCP government is trying to label them as its achievement,” he said.

In an attempt to strike a chord with the voters, Mr. Veerraju referred to Hindu seer Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy, who hails from Kadapa district.

“Brahmam garu had predicted long ago that Badvel would become a big town one day, but it is yet to have proper drainage system,” he lamented.