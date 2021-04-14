BJP blames YSRCP, TDP for backwardness in Rayalaseema

The region has been bearing the brunt of negligence: Somu Veerraju

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of neglecting the Rayalaseema region, saying that the successive governments of the parties in the State are reponsible for the ‘perennial backwardness’ of the region.

Addressing the media as part of his campaign for the byelctions to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency here on Tuesday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the Rayalaseema region had become synonymous to drought and famine-like conditions.

“Who is responsible for this? TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should share the blame,” he told the media.

Despite belonging to the region, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Naidu have let down the people by consistently ignoring the local aspirations, he added.

Referring to the Polavaram irrigation project, the BJP State president said that the Centre had extended financial support to the tune of ₹15,000 crore after the works began during the TDP regime in 2017. “Why are the decades-old Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva and Telugu Ganga projects still unfinished, if not for the official apathy of the successive regimes?” he asked. Earlier in the day, Mr. Veerraju offered prayers at Thathayagunta Gangammatemple.