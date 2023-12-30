BJP blames TDP and YSRCP for migration of people from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh

December 30, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior leader and political feedback department member of the party Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar on Saturday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party and the YSRCP governments were responsible for the mass migration of people from Srikakulam as both the parties ignored the development of the district, particularly Tekkali and Palasa divisions, in the last few decades.

Speaking to the media in Tekkali, he alleged that Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was talking about the failures of YSRCP government, was equally responsible for the poor growth in the district as the latter never put any special efforts for the establishment of new industries and completion of irrigation projects.

“Over five lakh people have left for other States in the last few decades due to the absence of livelihood opportunities locally. Srikakulam farmers are not able to find labourers as all of them chose to stay in other cities. People are unable to construct houses with the dearth of workers who had also gone to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The government should conduct a serious study on the issue and make people return to Srikakulam,” said Dr. Uday Bhaskar who has done a study on reasons for migration of people from the district.

