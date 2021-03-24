BJP bets big on ‘visible development’

In run-up to LS bypoll, it plans to highlight projects sanctioned to Tirupati by the Centre

Betting on ‘visible development’, the BJP is keen on projecting the scores of projects sanctioned to Tirupati to attract the voters.

The party’s top brass from the national to the State levels reached Tirupati on Wednesday for chalking out the strategies to reach out to the voters.

National secretary Y. Satya Kumar said the Centre’s support under the Smart City project would change the contours of the temple city, wherein he mentioned the elevated corridor, ‘Garuda Varadhi’, from Tiruchanur to Alipiri for the benefit of the pilgrims.

He also mentioned that several national highways in the State had been widened to provide hassle-free travel to the commuters and, had thus become accident-free.

“The national institutes such as IIT and IISER in Tirupati are running with the Central government’s support,” he pointed out.

The party team also visited the road over-bridge work in progress across the railway line in front of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus.

He recalled how the road-users of western Tirupati used to suffer a lot when the gate remained closed for longer durations in view of heavy train traffic on this section from Tirupati towards the southern States.

“It is the Prime Minister’s will to reach out to every citizen in every corner of the country,” he said.

Accompanied by State president Somu Veerraju, vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy, spokespersons G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas, and district president S. Dayakar Reddy, he inspected the work in progress at the southern entrance of the Tirupati railway station.

‘YSRCP malpractices’

Addressing the media, Mr. Satya Kumar accused the YSRCP of having resorted to malpractices as never witnessed before, and pointed to the fake voter identity cards used to cast votes in the recent municipal elections.

He suspected that the party would resort to similar irregularities in the Tirupati Lok Sabha election too and cautioned the cadre to remain vigilant. The ruling party also misused the volunteer setup to its advantage, he charged. “While the centre is extending all facilities to the state, some ‘self-centred’ members in the parliament are bent on spreading lies by resorting to mudslinging on the BJP regime. Give a chance to BJP to know what holistic development is”, he observed.

The party also announced to bring the fake identity cards issue to the notice of the Election Commission of India.