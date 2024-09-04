BJP becoming a strong political force in A.P., says P.V.N. Madhav

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State vice-president P.V.N. Madhav on Wednesday said that the party had become a strong political force in Andhra Pradesh and it was evident with the overwhelming response for the membership drive across the State.

Along with BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, he formally launched the membership drive in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, he said that BJP had created history with its strong network in every nook and corner of the country.

Mr. Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean image was making many people join the party in the State. The BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the membership drive was simultaneously launched in all mandals as the response was good for the drive in rural areas as well. BJP membership committee convener Challa Venkateswara Rao, senior party leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao Attada Ravi Babji, P. Venugopalam, Sevvana Umamaheswari and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.