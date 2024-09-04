GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP becoming a strong political force in A.P., says P.V.N. Madhav

Published - September 04, 2024 06:45 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP senior leader P.V.N. Madhav addressing a media conference in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

BJP senior leader P.V.N. Madhav addressing a media conference in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State vice-president P.V.N. Madhav on Wednesday said that the party had become a strong political force in Andhra Pradesh and it was evident with the overwhelming response for the membership drive across the State.

Along with BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, he formally launched the membership drive in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, he said that BJP had created history with its strong network in every nook and corner of the country.

Mr. Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean image was making many people join the party in the State. The BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the membership drive was simultaneously launched in all mandals as the response was good for the drive in rural areas as well. BJP membership committee convener Challa Venkateswara Rao, senior party leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao Attada Ravi Babji, P. Venugopalam, Sevvana Umamaheswari and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.