BJP bats for Amaravati

Accusing the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP of indulging in politically motivated land dealings in capital-related regions, the BJP has claimed that it is the only party that can provide corruption-free government and help realise dreams of people of the State.

City BJP president Medapati Ravindra and State secretary Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju on Friday submitted a copy of the political resolution of the State party to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The resolution said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu deceitfully ignored the observation of the Sivaramakrishan Committee that a ‘Singapore-type’ capital costing lakhs of crores of rupees would stretch the financial resources of the State and went for capital at Amaravati with selfish ends.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had supported the capital and acquiring of 30,000 acres of land at Amaravati unequivocally, now proposed three capitals with a plan of his own.

The party asserted its commitment to decentralisation of development but not administration extended its support for continuing the capital at Amaravati as all the parties supported it in the Assembly. The resolution recalled that it was the first to put the proposal to locate the High Court in Rayalaseema in its manifesto.

The BJP accused both the regional parties of mutual mudslinging, political vindictiveness and fanning sub-regional sentiments.