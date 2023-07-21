BJP asks Vizianagaram district administration in A.P. to remove fake voters from electoral roll

July 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

BJP Vizianagaram district in-charge Bobbili Srinivas on Friday asked the district administration to immediately remove bogus voters from the electoral list. He said they had received complaints in this regard.

He was speaking at a meeting with senior party leaders such as Teegala Harinath and Gandikota Shanti over steps to be taken to identify bogus names and inform the officials concerned.

Mr. Srinivas told the media that all the 264 booth-level agents have been tasked with identifying such bogus names and bring them to the notice of booth-level officers. “Names of deceased persons, migrant workers and persons from other constituencies should be removed immediately from those lists. A transparent and clean voters’ list is the need of the hour. We conveyed the same to Collector S. Nagalakshmi during the all-party meeting recently,” he added.

