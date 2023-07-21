ADVERTISEMENT

BJP asks Vizianagaram district administration in A.P. to remove fake voters from electoral roll

July 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Vizianagaram district in-charge Bobbili Srinivas speaking to the media in Vizianagaram on Friday.

BJP Vizianagaram district in-charge Bobbili Srinivas on Friday asked the district administration to immediately remove bogus voters from the electoral list. He said they had received complaints in this regard.

He was speaking at a meeting with senior party leaders such as Teegala Harinath and Gandikota Shanti over steps to be taken to identify bogus names and inform the officials concerned.

Mr. Srinivas told the media that all the 264 booth-level agents have been tasked with identifying such bogus names and bring them to the notice of booth-level officers. “Names of deceased persons, migrant workers and persons from other constituencies should be removed immediately from those lists. A transparent and clean voters’ list is the need of the hour. We conveyed the same to Collector S. Nagalakshmi during the all-party meeting recently,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US