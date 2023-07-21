HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP asks Vizianagaram district administration in A.P. to remove fake voters from electoral roll

July 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Vizianagaram district in-charge Bobbili Srinivas speaking to the media in Vizianagaram on Friday.

BJP Vizianagaram district in-charge Bobbili Srinivas speaking to the media in Vizianagaram on Friday.

BJP Vizianagaram district in-charge Bobbili Srinivas on Friday asked the district administration to immediately remove bogus voters from the electoral list. He said they had received complaints in this regard.

He was speaking at a meeting with senior party leaders such as Teegala Harinath and Gandikota Shanti over steps to be taken to identify bogus names and inform the officials concerned.

Mr. Srinivas told the media that all the 264 booth-level agents have been tasked with identifying such bogus names and bring them to the notice of booth-level officers. “Names of deceased persons, migrant workers and persons from other constituencies should be removed immediately from those lists. A transparent and clean voters’ list is the need of the hour. We conveyed the same to Collector S. Nagalakshmi during the all-party meeting recently,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.