ADVERTISEMENT

BJP asks govt. to release White Paper on funds given to local bodies

August 07, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary A.V. Suryanarayana Raju on Monday asked the State government to release a White Paper on the funds released to local bodies, including panchayats, and municipalities in the last four years.

At a media conference here, he alleged that the YSRCP government was diverting all the funds allocated to the local bodies under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao said that the party would launch an agitation from August 10, as panchayats were unable to take up even routine works, including sanitation, in the absence of funds. He said that around ₹8,000 crore had to be paid to all the panchayats in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Pydi Venugopalam, Sevvana Umamaheswari and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US