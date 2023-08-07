HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP asks govt. to release White Paper on funds given to local bodies

August 07, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary A.V. Suryanarayana Raju on Monday asked the State government to release a White Paper on the funds released to local bodies, including panchayats, and municipalities in the last four years.

At a media conference here, he alleged that the YSRCP government was diverting all the funds allocated to the local bodies under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao said that the party would launch an agitation from August 10, as panchayats were unable to take up even routine works, including sanitation, in the absence of funds. He said that around ₹8,000 crore had to be paid to all the panchayats in the State.

The party senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Pydi Venugopalam, Sevvana Umamaheswari and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / political parties / local authority

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.