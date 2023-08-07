BJP asks govt. to release White Paper on funds given to local bodies

August 07, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary A.V. Suryanarayana Raju on Monday asked the State government to release a White Paper on the funds released to local bodies, including panchayats, and municipalities in the last four years.

At a media conference here, he alleged that the YSRCP government was diverting all the funds allocated to the local bodies under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao said that the party would launch an agitation from August 10, as panchayats were unable to take up even routine works, including sanitation, in the absence of funds. He said that around ₹8,000 crore had to be paid to all the panchayats in the State.

The party senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Pydi Venugopalam, Sevvana Umamaheswari and others were present.