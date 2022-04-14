BJP A.P. unit pays tributes to Ambedkar

Modi following in the path shown by Ambedkar, say Veerraju

Modi following in the path shown by Ambedkar, say Veerraju

VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Dr.B.R. Ambedkar had fought a relentless battle against caste discrimination and made a valuable contribution to the uplift of the downtrodden. But for the Constitution that was drafted under Dr. Ambedkar’s leadership, the social upheavals would not subside, he said.

Reservations would have remained a mirage for the socially disadvantaged sections if Dr. Ambedkar had not taken up their cause, the BJP leader observed.

Paying tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the State party office here on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following in the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar in realising the goals enshrined in the Constitution, which mainly include the empowerment of the socially and economically weaker sections.

The Modi government was giving a facelift to the ‘Panchteerth’ in honour of Dr. Ambedkar who was a multifaceted personality who had few parallels, the State BJP chief added.

SC Morcha State president G. Devanand, Minority Morcha president Sk. Baji and others were present.