BJP-A.P. organises photo exhibition on PM Modi’s life to inspire youth

September 23, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life as part of his fortnight-long birthday celebrations, at the State party office here on Friday. Visitors were impressed by the rich array of photos and comic book-style posters that depicted some milestones in Mr. Modi’s life.

Inaugurating the expo, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said her party was against indulging in a birthday bash, and instead wanted to do service activities to mark the occasion. Various events were being organised from September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday, till October 2.

Ms. Purandeswari recalled how Mr. Modi had transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse after it had been hit by a devastating earthquake. He went on to become the Prime Minister and help India take its rightful place on the global stage, for which he deserved full praise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective of the exhibition was to inspire the youth to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Modi, she added. Party leaders Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Nirmala Kishore, S. Yamini Sharma, K.C. Reddy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.