HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP-A.P. organises photo exhibition on PM Modi’s life to inspire youth

Inaugurating the expo, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said her party was against indulging in a birthday bash, and instead wanted to do service activities to mark the occasion

September 23, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandareswari inaugurating a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, in Vijayawada on Friday.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandareswari inaugurating a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life as part of his fortnight-long birthday celebrations, at the State party office here on Friday. Visitors were impressed by the rich array of photos and comic book-style posters that depicted some milestones in Mr. Modi’s life.

Inaugurating the expo, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said her party was against indulging in a birthday bash, and instead wanted to do service activities to mark the occasion. Various events were being organised from September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday, till October 2.

Ms. Purandeswari recalled how Mr. Modi had transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse after it had been hit by a devastating earthquake. He went on to become the Prime Minister and help India take its rightful place on the global stage, for which he deserved full praise.

The objective of the exhibition was to inspire the youth to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Modi, she added. Party leaders Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Nirmala Kishore, S. Yamini Sharma, K.C. Reddy and others were present. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.