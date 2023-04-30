ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit to issue ‘charge-sheets’ against YSRCP govt. from May 6 to 13 

April 30, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The second phase of ‘Praja Poru’ programme will be organised from May 15 to June 15

V Raghavendra
BJP State President Somu Veerraju | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will issue charge-sheets against the ‘anti-people policies, corruption and unethical practices’ of the YSRCP government from May 6 to 13.

It will be followed by the second phase of ‘Praja Poru’ programme from May 15 to June 15, during which the accomplishments of nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would be highlighted and failures of the YSRCP government exposed, party State president Somu Veerraju told here on April 30 (Sunday). 

Addressing the media after listening to the 100 th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Mr. Veerraju said a ‘war-like atmosphere’ was prevalent in the State due to the opposition parties and as a consequence of it, development had come to a grinding halt.

On the other hand, a silent revolution was under way at the national level because of Mr. Modi’s visionary leadership. 

Naidu-Pawan meeting

Replying to a question on the meeting between Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on April 29 (Saturday), Mr. Veerraju said that such interactions did happen in politics and that he was not aware of what transpired in their fresh round of deliberations. 

“Why are you asking me? Instead, you question Nadendla Manohar (JSP political affairs committee chairman) about the agenda of Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with Mr. Naidu,” he shot back when the media pressed for his reaction.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with Mr. Naidu assumes significance in the context of the former’s displeasure over the BJP charting its own political course.

