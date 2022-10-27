BJP and Jana Sena Party are still allies in Andhra Pradesh, asserts Somu Veerraju

The BJP State president says that his comments have been distorted

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 27, 2022 19:10 IST

While reiterating that his party’s alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) was continuing, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Thursday that by distorting the comments he had made at a press conference in Anantapur on Wednesday, a section of the media gave the wrong impression that the BJP decided to distance itself from its ally, purportedly due to misgivings over Pawan Kalyan’s recent meeting with TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

In a press release here, Mr. Veerraju asserted that the two parties had not snapped their ties. “Apparently, a vicious campaign that they have moved apart has been unleashed by some vested interests that do not want them to put up a united fight against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, which has failed on all the fronts, especially in getting the assurances given by the Central government at the time of bifurcation fulfilled,” Mr. Veerraju said.

“The BJP and the JSP will keep working together. I strongly condemn reports that they ceased to be allies,” he added, seeking to put a lid on the controversy surrounding the JSP president’s deliberations with Mr. Naidu and the political heat generated by the episode.

