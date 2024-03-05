BJP and Congress leaders join YSRCP

March 05, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Allagadda in-charge Bhuma Kishore Reddy, along with Bhuma Virabhadra Reddy, Gandham Bhaskara Reddy, Ambati Maheswara Reddy and several others joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on March 4 (Monday).

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy and former MLC Gangula Prabhakara Reddy were present.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurunatha Rao and Jangareddygudem former ZPTC member Muppidi Srinivas also joined the YSRCP.

YSRCP regional coordinator P.V. Mithun Reddy and Eluru MLA Alla Nani were present.

