BJP and Congress are not secular, says actor Suman

April 12, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KURNOOL

Film actor Suman opined that national political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress were not operating as secular entities.

Mr. Suman was in Yemmiganur on Friday as part of a film shoot. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that the BJP had failed to prioritize religions that have been affected by Hindutva despite claiming to be secular. Similarly, he felt that the Congress had been accused of favouring the Muslim and Christian minorities over the Hindus.

He deplored that politicians were motivated by money and power and often did not prioritize the people’s needs. He emphasized the importance of electing leaders who genuinely care for the welfare of the citizens and can effectively address their problems. Suman maintained that the spirit of democracy would flourish only when the people stayed away from accepting freebies during the elections and rather elected a leader who could contribute to the fields of agriculture, education, and medicine.

The actor mentioned that cinema personalities have the potential to become MLAs, MPs, and Ministers and can make significant contributions to their communities. He said: “People should support those who work for the betterment of the people and keep their interests in mind”.

Suman felt that elections in a democratic country were very important, and voters should think critically and make sound decisions when choosing their leaders. Such decisions can have a positive impact on the country’s development and progress. “While political parties have many sound policies, they should give more attention to the pressing public issues first,” Suman said.