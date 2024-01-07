BJP alone works for welfare of BCs, say leaders at BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha

January 07, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It is the BJP that has given due representation to the BCs both in the government and party, while other parties remember them only before the elections, the saffron party leaders have claimed.

The BJP leaders were addressing the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised here on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC national president K. Lakshman, BJP State president D. Purandeswari, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, and leaders P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and P.V.N. Madhav were among those who spoke. Social worker Ooha Mahanti joined the party at the meeting.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the BCs could not develop politically because of lack of unity among them. Though the BCs had a sizeable presence in A.P., they were being given a raw deal due to their “submissive attitude and inability to assert themselves,” he added.

He said it was the BJP that had given a chance to a BC leader to become the Prime Minister. He called upon the BCs to assert their rights.

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government diverted the BC Sub Plan funds for other purposes. Mr. Laskhman, a BC leader, was given a position in the party at the national level, said Mr. Kumar.

Ms. Purandeswari recalled that her father and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had accorded top priority to the welfare of BCs. She said the BJP was the only party that had given the maximum representation to the BCs.

