GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP alone works for welfare of BCs, say leaders at BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha

Despite their sizeable presence, they are being given a raw deal in A.P., says GVL

January 07, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP OBC national president K. Lakshman, State president D. Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, at the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

BJP OBC national president K. Lakshman, State president D. Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, at the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

It is the BJP that has given due representation to the BCs both in the government and party, while other parties remember them only before the elections, the saffron party leaders have claimed.

The BJP leaders were addressing the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised here on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC national president K. Lakshman, BJP State president D. Purandeswari, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, and leaders P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and P.V.N. Madhav were among those who spoke. Social worker Ooha Mahanti joined the party at the meeting.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the BCs could not develop politically because of lack of unity among them. Though the BCs had a sizeable presence in A.P., they were being given a raw deal due to their “submissive attitude and inability to assert themselves,” he added.

He said it was the BJP that had given a chance to a BC leader to become the Prime Minister. He called upon the BCs to assert their rights.

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government diverted the BC Sub Plan funds for other purposes. Mr. Laskhman, a BC leader, was given a position in the party at the national level, said Mr. Kumar.

Ms. Purandeswari recalled that her father and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had accorded top priority to the welfare of BCs. She said the BJP was the only party that had given the maximum representation to the BCs.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.