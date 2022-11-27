  1. EPaper
BJP alone worked for the uplift of Backward Classes in the country, says OBC Morcha national president

Party ready to implement Rohini panel report which is likely to relax income limit for OBC creamy layer, says Laxman

November 27, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Vijayawada

V. Raghavendra
BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman and BJP State president Somu Veerraju being welcomed to the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha at Eluru on Sunday.

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman and BJP State president Somu Veerraju being welcomed to the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha at Eluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman said that the BJP had made a leader from the Backward Classes (BCs), SCs, STs and minorities either the President of India or the Vice-President whenever an opportunity came, and alleged that neither Jawaharlal Nehru nor Indira Gandhi or her son Rajiv Gandhi had done enough for the uplift of BCs comprising 3,600 sub-castes in the country.

It was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who got an OBC Commission constituted, he said while asserting that the stage was set for the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Rohini Commission, which was likely to facilitate among other things an increase in the annual income limit of the OBC creamy layer to ₹12 lakh.

Addressing a BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised by the OBC Morcha at Eluru on Sunday, Mr. Laxman said both the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and Telangana governments were inimical to the BCs.

The YSR Congress government in A.P. formed BC corporations but did not give them the much-needed funds. These corporations were only meant for the YSRCP to give nominated posts to its near and dear ones, he observed.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the BCs were being treated as a vote bank since independence and the BC leaders in the YSRCP were only figureheads. The fate of BCs would change if the BJP was elected in 2024, he said.

