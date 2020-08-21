BJP alone can provide an alternative to ‘family parties’ in State: Somu

‘TDP and YSRCP have no real interest to develop the State’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that his party alone can provide a strong alternative in Andhra Pradesh and put it on the path to progress.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Veerraju described the TDP and the YSRCP as “family parties” that had no real interest in the development of the State.

“On the contrary, none of the BJP leaders are involved in dynastic politics. The party’s only aim is development of the country, be it infrastructure like roads and ports, and communication facilities such as Internet in the remote areas,” he said.

He wondered as to how TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was himself involved in irregularities, could question the YSRCP government.

Central aid

The BJP leader alleged that Mr. Naidu had collected ₹2,200 per square yard from the beneficiaries for the houses sanctioned by the Centre to the poor. The Centre had sanctioned ₹7,000 crore for Amaravati, but the former Chief Minister had failed to account for the same.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy too failed to ask Mr. Naidu as to where the ₹7,000 crore had gone, he alleged.

Mr. Veerraju said that 9,000 acres of land in Amaravati was not allocated for any purpose and remained unused. The YSRCP was evading a reply on what it intended to do with the surplus land. He also sought an answer from the Chief Minister as to why the government had acquired marshlands at a high cost.

“Andhra Pradesh has a 9,000-km-long coastline. The Modi government had sanctioned money in 2014 for the construction of ports and berths, and provision of freezing and storage facilities for the fishermen in a bid to boost aqua exports and provide better livelihood to the fishermen. Mr. Naidu had failed to provide the infrastructure. The YSRCP government too has failed to take up the works so far,” he alleged.

“We will go to the people at the grass root level and create awareness among them in this regard, apart from highlighting the development works initiated by the Modi government for the progress of the State,” he added.