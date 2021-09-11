‘BJP alone can ensure development of SCs’

Vijayawada

11 September 2021 22:40 IST

Majority of the Central schemes are aimed at benefiting them: Mallick

BJP SC Morcha national executive member and Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sushant Kumar Mallick has said that development of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) is possible only under the BJP regime.

“No other party has done anything concrete for the welfare of the SCs in the last 70 years,” Mr. Mallick claimed while addressing a meeting of the BJP SC Cell here on Saturday.

Mr. Mallick also claimed that a majority of the schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, Stand-Up India and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana were aimed at benefiting the SCs.

Mr. Mallick said the credit for making a Dalit the President went to the BJP.

“It is again the BJP that has paid befitting tributes to B.R. Ambedkar by developing ‘Panchteerth’ – his birthplace in Mhow; the place in London where he had stayed during his studies in the U.K.; Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he had pursued his education; Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai) as places of attraction.

Insisting that it was the support of the SCs that had secured an emphatic win for the BJP in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Mallick said the BJP cadres should ensure that the welfare schemes meant for the SCs reached the targeted sections. They should also highlight the schemes being implemented by the Modi government, he added.

SC Morcha State president G. Devanand alleged that the YSRCP government adopted “anti-Dalit policies” and that most of its assurances to the SCs were confined to rhetoric.

SC Morcha national executive member B. Nagalakshmi and State general secretary J.B. Chakravarthy were among those present.