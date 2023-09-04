BJP alleges violation of norms in allocation of TTD land to caste outfit

September 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Members of the BJP staged a demonstration at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) headquarters here on Monday, demanding the management to make public certain “secret” decisions taken during recent times, alleging that they are in gross violation of the TTD Act No. 30 of 1987.

About land allocated to caste outfit

The party leaders made a specific reference to the decision taken by the outgoing board to allocate a prime piece of land on Hare Krishna Road in Alipiri to a caste outfit. “For the first time in the history of the TTD, a prime chunk of land has been allocated to a caste organisation. As the TTD has opened the floodgates with an unprecedented move, hundreds of such outfits in the State will come up with similar pleas. What will happen to Lord Venkateswara’s valuable properties in future?” asked BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who led the demonstration.

In the past, the TTD used to publish the decisions taken by its trust board on its website. However, it has stopped publishing such updates in recent times. “TTD functions on the donations offered by the devotees, and as such, they have the right to know what is happening to the funds they donated. Why should not the TTD’s decisions be transparent and placed on the public domain?” he questioned.

The BJP leaders also referred to a proposal reportedly in the making to pay salaries from the TTD’s coffers to sanitary workers of thirty divisions functioning under the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). They announced to resist any such attempts to blatantly divert funds from the TTD exchequer.

