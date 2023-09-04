HamberMenu
BJP alleges violation of norms in allocation of TTD land to caste outfit

The party leaders demand the TTD make public certain “secret” decisions it took regarding the allocation of its land on the Hare Krishna Road in Alipiri

September 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP leaders and activists stage a protest demonstration in front of the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Monday.

BJP leaders and activists stage a protest demonstration in front of the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the BJP staged a demonstration at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) headquarters here on Monday, demanding the management to make public certain “secret” decisions taken during recent times, alleging that they are in gross violation of the TTD Act No. 30 of 1987.

About land allocated to caste outfit

“For the first time in the history of the TTD, a prime chunk of land has been allocated to a caste organisation. As the TTD has opened the floodgates for an unprecedented move, hundreds of such outfits in the State will come up with similar pleas. What will happen to Lord Venkateswara’s valuable properties in future?”G. Bhanuprakash Reddy BJP State spokesperson

The party leaders made a specific reference to the decision taken by the outgoing board to allocate a prime piece of land on Hare Krishna Road in Alipiri to a caste outfit. “For the first time in the history of the TTD, a prime chunk of land has been allocated to a caste organisation. As the TTD has opened the floodgates with an unprecedented move, hundreds of such outfits in the State will come up with similar pleas. What will happen to Lord Venkateswara’s valuable properties in future?” asked BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who led the demonstration.

In the past, the TTD used to publish the decisions taken by its trust board on its website. However, it has stopped publishing such updates in recent times. “TTD functions on the donations offered by the devotees, and as such, they have the right to know what is happening to the funds they donated. Why should not the TTD’s decisions be transparent and placed on the public domain?” he questioned.

The BJP leaders also referred to a proposal reportedly in the making to pay salaries from the TTD’s coffers to sanitary workers of thirty divisions functioning under the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). They announced to resist any such attempts to blatantly divert funds from the TTD exchequer.

