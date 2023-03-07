ADVERTISEMENT

BJP alleges petroleum scam in border districts of Andhra Pradesh, urges probe by CVC

March 07, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the price difference in petrol and diesel between A.P. and Karnataka, says BJP spokesperson

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on the alleged smuggling of petroleum products from across the Karnataka border into Andhra Pradesh, with the ‘active collusion’ of officials of the State government as well as representatives of oil companies.

The complaint was mailed to the CVC on Tuesday by the party’s State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who suspected a scam in Anantapur and Chittoor districts bordering Karnataka.

Referring to the slash in the price of petrol and diesel by the Central government by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively in November 2021 and further by ₹8 and ₹6 in May 2022 to ease the burden on the common man, he explained that the BJP-ruled States followed suit by reducing their share of excise duty.

The non-implementation of the same in non-BJP ruled States, including Andhra Pradesh, led to a huge price difference of up to ₹12 a litre. “As a result, the scammers connived with APSRTC officials to procure diesel from Karnataka and sell the same to their bordering depots, thus causing huge loss of revenue to the oil companies as well as the State government,” Mr. Reddy said in the complaint.

Suspecting the involvement of senior politicians from the ruling party, regional officials of the oil companies, APSRTC as well as AP State GST, the party has appealed to the CVC to investigate into the matter.

