BJP alleges irregularities in medical shop allotment to SVIMS hospital of Tirupati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State spokesperson, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, alleged large-scale irregularities in the allotment of medical shops to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hospital in Tirupati and demanded their immediate cancellation.

Speaking to the media, here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy claimed that the shops which were allotted under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ and ‘Spandana Nahara Mahila Samakhya’ (DWACRA) were let out at a throwaway price resulting in an annual loss of over ₹5 crores to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The shops, whose daily turnover ran into several lakhs of rupees, were given away for a meagre monthly rent of around ₹25,000, raising suspicion that huge amounts of money had changed hands, he alleged. Further, the two shops were rented out for three years with an enhancement of 11.11% in the license fees annually, he added.

Questioning the TTD over abruptly refraining from posting the board’s resolutions on its website, he demanded the release of a white paper on the decisions taken by previous boards. He said that the resolutions should be available on TTD’s SV Bhakri Channel for public scrutiny.