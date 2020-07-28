BJP all set to play a bigger role in A.P., says Somu Veerraju

Somu Veerraju being greeted by BJP leaders at his native village of Katheru in East Godavari district .

KAKINADA

28 July 2020 22:41 IST

‘Neutral voters, who are sizeable in number, the target group’

Newly-appointed State BJP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday said his main agenda will be strengthening the party at all levels to ensure it emerges as an alternative.

Speaking to newsmen in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Veerraju said he would take the support of all party men in this endeavour.

“I will ensure that they play a remarkable role in strengthening the party by adopting the existing functioning system,” he said.

“In the eyes of the BJP, the YSR Congress party and the TDP and YSRCP are equal. We will keenly observe the functioning of the YSRCP. At the same time, we will also study the impact of the decisions taken by the previous TDP government. Top priority will be accorded to strengthening the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance, ” the BJP leader said.

“Of the total voters in the State, at least 20 % are neutral and we want to win their confidence,” he said.

“I have a long association with the party and would like to take it to greater heights with the support of all senior leaders, including former State president Kanna Lakshminarayana,” Mr. Veerraju said.

At Katheru, his native village in East Godavari district, the locals celebrated his appointment.

Right choice: Pawan

Hailing the appointment of Mr. Veeraju, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that the former has tremendous political experience and an inclination to serve people, and expressed hope the BJP would emerge as a strong force under his leadership.

Mr. Veerraju has thorough knowledge of the issues faced by the poor and other sections of society, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, adding that his party work would closely with the BJP in its future endeavours.