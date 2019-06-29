BJP aims at enrolling 21 lakh members

The BJP proposes to enrol 21 lakh more members in the State during its membership drive from July 6, according to its national secretary and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar.

Mr. Deodhar, who was here on Friday as part of his three-day tour of Anantapur and Kurnool districts, told The Hindu that the BJP had conducted a membership drive in 2015 and enrolled 25 lakh people in the State. But the numbers did not translate into votes in the 2019 elections, he observed.

The voters wanted to defeat the TDP and did not see enough strength in the BJP. Therefore, they decided to vote in favour of the YSRCP, Mr. Sunil said.