BJP accuses YSRCP of votebank politics in issuance of TTD job notification

April 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A job notification issued by the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University), run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has flagged certain clauses in it.

The recruitment notification dated April 15 invited applications for 142 teaching positions, including 87 for Assistant Professor, 41 for Associate Professor and 14 in the Professor category. The last date for receipt of the filled-in applications was fixed as May 8.

The jobs, which were in 108 broad specialties and 34 super-specialties, pertained to 38 departments, of which three posts were meant for BC-E category. One post each in Medicine and Pharmacology was allocated to BC-E (General) and one post in ENT department was allocated for BC-E (Women).

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy has raised objections to the reservation of seats under BC-E, which he said makes only Muslim candidates eligible for recruitment into the TTD-run institution.

“This is a clear violation of TTD norms and will also harm the interests of the Backward Classes among Hindus”, he alleged.

“The government is misusing even the TTD for its votebank politics, thus setting a new low. When the TTD has already been asked to take a course correction by removing non-Hindus from its services, this step is in gross violation of the same,” he pointed out at a press conference on Monday.

The party has announced to take to the streets if the SVIMS authorities did not amend the clause and issue a revised notification within 48 hours.

