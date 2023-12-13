BJP accuses YSRCP of neglecting farmers affected by cyclone Michaung

December 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

BJP activists staged a demonstration in-front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Wednesday against the ‘indifferent‘ attitude of the YSRCP government to the plight of farmers whose standing crops were destroyed by cyclone Michaung.

Leading the protest, BJP farmers wing state president P. Krishna Reddy alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were neglecting the farmers, who lost their crops including paddy, maize, tobacco, red gram, groundnut and cow pea due to heavy rain and floods.

The protestors, including BJP city unit convenor Yogaiah Yadav, submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha demanding early realistic assessment of crop loss and liberal compensation to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.