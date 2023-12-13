ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses YSRCP of neglecting farmers affected by cyclone Michaung

December 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP activists staged a demonstration in-front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Wednesday against the ‘indifferent‘ attitude of the YSRCP government to the plight of farmers whose standing crops were destroyed by cyclone Michaung.

Leading the protest, BJP farmers wing state president P. Krishna Reddy alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were neglecting the farmers, who lost their crops including paddy, maize, tobacco, red gram, groundnut and cow pea due to heavy rain and floods.

The protestors, including BJP city unit convenor Yogaiah Yadav, submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha demanding early realistic assessment of crop loss and liberal compensation to farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US