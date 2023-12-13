GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP accuses YSRCP of neglecting farmers affected by cyclone Michaung

December 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP activists staged a demonstration in-front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Wednesday against the ‘indifferent‘ attitude of the YSRCP government to the plight of farmers whose standing crops were destroyed by cyclone Michaung.

Leading the protest, BJP farmers wing state president P. Krishna Reddy alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were neglecting the farmers, who lost their crops including paddy, maize, tobacco, red gram, groundnut and cow pea due to heavy rain and floods.

The protestors, including BJP city unit convenor Yogaiah Yadav, submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha demanding early realistic assessment of crop loss and liberal compensation to farmers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.