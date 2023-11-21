ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses YSRCP of corruption and diversion of funds

November 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP reiterated its allegation that the State government is resorting to ‘large scale corruption’ under the garb of developmental activities.

Addressing the press here on Tuesday along with State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, the State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam raised the issue of diversion of 1% of TTD funds for use by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to highlight his point on corruption.

“Faithful devotees offer money to the ‘Srivari Hundi’, thus it should be used only for religious purposes and not for civic maintenance. While we support the development of Tirupati, it is not supposed to happen from the Lord’s exchequer, but from the taxes collected by the civic body,” he stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subramanyam also accused the YSRCP leaders of below-the-belt comments against the Opposition leaders. “They are resorting to cheap derogatory comments against us, instead of answering our charges,” he said, while challenging public representatives from the ruling party for a debate on issues of corruption and illegal diversion of funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US