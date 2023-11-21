HamberMenu
BJP accuses YSRCP of corruption and diversion of funds

November 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP reiterated its allegation that the State government is resorting to ‘large scale corruption’ under the garb of developmental activities.

Addressing the press here on Tuesday along with State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, the State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam raised the issue of diversion of 1% of TTD funds for use by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to highlight his point on corruption.

“Faithful devotees offer money to the ‘Srivari Hundi’, thus it should be used only for religious purposes and not for civic maintenance. While we support the development of Tirupati, it is not supposed to happen from the Lord’s exchequer, but from the taxes collected by the civic body,” he stated.

Mr. Subramanyam also accused the YSRCP leaders of below-the-belt comments against the Opposition leaders. “They are resorting to cheap derogatory comments against us, instead of answering our charges,” he said, while challenging public representatives from the ruling party for a debate on issues of corruption and illegal diversion of funds.

