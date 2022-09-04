BJP accuses ruling YSRCP, TDP of obstructing industrial projects in A.P. 

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the TDP were obstructing industrial projects to achieve their political objectives. As a consequence, entrepreneurs were reluctant to invest in the State and many existing industries had either moved to other States or were on the brink of closure.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, for instance, the YSRCP was ‘negligent’ in taking forward the bulk drug park sanctioned in East Godavari district whereas the TDP was opposing it by raising pollution concerns at a time when the State was desperately looking for major projects that would spur economic growth by creating large-scale employment.

On the other hand, the YSRCP government was unable to contribute its share of the expenditure entailed by various projects sanctioned by the Central government. Instead of garnering funds, the State was blaming the Central government for the tardy pace of the projects, he said.



The laying of several railway lines came to a halt as the State failed to share the cost and resolve issues related to land acquisition, he added.