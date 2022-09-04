BJP accuses ruling YSRCP, TDP of obstructing industrial projects in A.P. 

Party leader cites the case of bulk drug park sanctioned in East Godavari district

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 04, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the TDP were obstructing industrial projects to achieve their political objectives. As a consequence, entrepreneurs were reluctant to invest in the State and many existing industries had either moved to other States or were on the brink of closure.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, for instance, the YSRCP was ‘negligent’ in taking forward the bulk drug park sanctioned in East Godavari district whereas the TDP was opposing it by raising pollution concerns at a time when the State was desperately looking for major projects that would spur economic growth by creating large-scale employment.

On the other hand, the YSRCP government was unable to contribute its share of the expenditure entailed by various projects sanctioned by the Central government. Instead of garnering funds, the State was blaming the Central government for the tardy pace of the projects, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The laying of several railway lines came to a halt as the State failed to share the cost and resolve issues related to land acquisition, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
political parties
government

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app