Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as ENC Chief of Staff

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 22:16 IST

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta took charge as the Chief of Staff of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Friday. Vice Admiral S.N Ghormade, the outgoing Chief of Staff, has been transferred as the Controller Personnel Services at the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Vice Admiral Dasgupta was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in navigation and direction. He has commanded frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

He has held other operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Work Up at Headquarters at Indian Naval Work-up Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Charge of the Navy’s Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

He has also served as the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta also held the command of the Eastern Fleet in Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed as the Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and Yudh Seva Medal for coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.