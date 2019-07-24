Biswa Bushan Harichandan sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Biswa Bushan Harichandan was sworn in as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on the premises of Raj Bhavan here on July 24.

He is the State’s second Governor post-bifurcation and the first full-time Governor functioning in Vijayawada. E.S.L. Narasimhan had been serving as the Governor of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Hyderabad.

The oath of office to Mr. Harichandan was administered by the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court C. Praveen Kumar after Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr. Harichandan later signed the oath of office and the letter to be sent to the President.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly T. Seetharam, Chairman of Legislative Council Shariff Mohammed Ahmed later congratulated Mr. Harichandan.

Ministers and members of the Assembly and Council also took part in the brief ceremony. Some of them came to the Raj Bhavan from the Legislative complex at Velagapudi in capital Amaravati in a special bus.

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was present among other guests.

Following the appointment of the full-time Governor, the State government refurbished the Irrigation Department in the city to house the Raj Bhavan. The building once served as the Camp Office of the Chief Minister and then the temporary High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Police blocked traffic on the roads surrounding the Raj Bhavan for some time in view of security.